APC accuses PDP of planning protest against lockdown in Plateau

The Plateau State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state of planning to organize a mass protest against the executive order against COVID-19.

But PDP said the allegation was baseless as the opposition party had no such plans.

APC made the allegation in a statement signed by the APC State Secretary, Malam Bashir Musa Sati.

It described the action as: “An affront on the executive order”, adding that: “It is a clear nonchalant attitude of the PDP that is tantamount to disrespect to constituted authority and inimical towards the overall wellbeing of our people.

“We have gathered facts that the PDP intends to bring together a lot of people to protest against the lockdown directive of the state government on April 30, 2020.

“Such planned action is a clear manifestation of the PDP’s recklessness and clear violation of the Executive Order, instituting total lockdown and banning all gatherings, including political activities.”

The APC said Plateau citizens must be protected devoid of politics, adding that it cannot fold its arms seeing few individuals trying to abuse the wellbeing of the people.

The party, therefore, cautioned that APC-led administration won’t condone any act that will breach the safety and wellbeing of its people, urging the PDP to halt any planned political activity in the interest of the wellbeing of the people, until the state is declared free of the novel Coronavirus.

“In the event where they fail to heed this call, we further urge the relevant security agencies to apprehend all violators of Government directives,” it added.

When contacted, the state publicity secretary of the PDP, John Akans, said the allegation was unfounded.

“PDP as a party is very concerned about people’s lives and that is why we encourage people to abide by government’s directives in the fight against the disease.

“The allegation is baseless. So for APC to make such allegation is unfortunate and uncalled for. It is a sign of failure of the state government. We are emphasising that the government should be proactive and do the needful by providing food to the citizens,” he said.

