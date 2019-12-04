Apapa, Tin-Can congested as cargo load triples beyond capacity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Shippers Council, Hassan Bello, has decried the overstretching of facilities at both Apapa and Tin-Can Ports saying that they are now made to handle 89 million metric tonnes of cargo rather than 24 million tonnes which they were originally built for.

Bello, said that the problem was created because of the absence of seamless links in the country’s transport infrastructure.

He however commended government efforts at getting them fixed.

Bello made this assertion at the opening of a three-Day National Transportation Summit organised by CIoTA at the Yar’ Adua Centre in Abuja.

According to him, the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) holds the answer to several of Nigeria’s lingering transport issues since it is organised, devoid of unhealthy rivalry and not having any distraction like leadership tussles.

He said: “Apapa and Tin Can Ports that had 24m metric tonnes capacity for cargo handling, presently handles over 89m metric tonnes which gets them overstretched.

“Linking the ports with rail and pipelines would bridge existing gaps in cargo delays and address the perennial traffic in Apapa area of Lagos,” he added.

Nigeria, Bello said, is in the era of diversification of national revenue sources and the transport sector is supportive of other businesses including creation of much needed employments.

The Executive Secretary suggested that the whole of Apapa should be handed over to Nigeria Ports Authority as a way of getting it organised.

NPA, according to him, should determine who does what and in which area of the port environment.

He said an issue as sensitive as transport should not be left to non-professionals as Transport connects people and businesses and should be a thing of pride to citizens.

