Apapa customs generates N203.3bn in 6 months

The Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Command, yesterday said it generated the sum of N203.3 billion as revenue between the month of January and June 2019, representing 54.5% of the Annual Revenue Target of the Command.

The Controller, Apapa Command, Mohammed Abba-Kura, made this disclosure while announcing the command’s revenue profile for the first quarter of 2019.

He said the Command has a monthly revenue target of N31.1bn and a yearly target of N372.5bn.

