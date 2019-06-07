Any coup against me will be unsuccessful – Shagari

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Bello Bala Shagari has said that the plot to remove him as president will ultimately turn out fruitless and unsuccessful.

He also called out Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello of allegedly trying to forcefully install his own candidate, Mustapha Asuku who was defeated in the Gombe state congress in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by Shagari, he described the factional leadership created in the council as “illegal and illegitimate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It may be recalled that several attempts to lawfully remove me as NYCN President has failed. The only option remained creating factional leadership in order to continue the use of the good name Nigerian Youth in begging and duping politician and businessmen.

“The so called “extra ordinary congress” by Dickson Akoh is nothing but a bid of Governor Yahaya Bello to forcefully install his candidate Mustapha Asuku who was defeated in the Gombe Congress in 2018.

It is unfortunate that those who cannot win elections have resorted to plotting coups. It should be noted that a coup against me will not succeed because I have the nationwide support and confidence of the true Nigerian Youth. If anyone wants to remove me, they should follow due process,” the statement read.

Shagari also called on Nigerian youth to reject Dickson Akoh on the grounds of attempting to destabilize the youth constituency for personal gains, and remain patient on the ongoing situation.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App