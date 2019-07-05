Anxiety in Osun as S/Court decides Oyetola, Adeleke’s fate today

ADVERTISEMENT

There was anxiety in Osun State yesterday ahead of today’s judgment of the Supreme Court on the result of the last year’s governorship election in the state.

The apex court will decide the fate of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress and Senator Nurudeen Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politicians from both parties said they were awaiting the verdict, expressing hope that justice would be done.

Our correspondent reports that leaders and supporter of both parties have intensified prayers ahead of the ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleke’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, said: “Our lawyers have made the points very clear that Senator Ademola Adeleke was the duly elected governor of Osun State and the tribunal has confirmed it.

“We are sure that the Supreme Court will finally stamp it by declaring Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State. We are confident that we shall win at the Supreme court.”

The spokesman of the APC, Kunle Oyatomi, said: “We are hopeful of victory at the Supreme Court. We have observed prayers in all federal constituencies of Osun State and God will answer our prayers. We won the election and the Supreme Court will surely declare Governor Gboyega Oyetola as the validly elected governor by God’s grace.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App