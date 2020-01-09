Anxiety as South-West stakeholders storm Ibadan for Amotekun launch

ADVERTISEMENT

Dignitaries from all the six south-west states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo have started converging on Ibadan, the Oyo state capital for the launch of the South-West security outfit code-named, “Amotekun.”

The launch is taking place at the Oyo state government house in Ibadan.

The event slated for 10:00am is yet to commence as of the time of filing this report as the focal persons for the project, the governors of the states under the aegis of Western Nigeria Governors’ Forum, are yet to arrive.

Yoruba leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, some traditional rulers in the South-west have been on seat since 10 a.m.

It is not clear if all the governors of the six states would be physically present amidst anxiety over the disposition of the Federal Government to the security outfit.

The Presidency was said to have summoned the governors last night in respect of the Amotekun launch. It was however not clear the outcome of the meeting where the Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was said to have represented the governors.

All the six governors except the host Oyo Governor are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde is of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In preparation for the launch, hundreds of patrol vehicles with inscription, “WNSN” (Western Nigeria Security Network) are parked at the Government House.

Also hundreds of uniformed personnel of the security outfit are on ground alongside members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Speaking with Daily Trust, Prof. Akintoye described the launch as historic in the annals of the Western Nigeria, saying the initiative is a proactive step by the governors “in the defence of the Yoruba nation.”

