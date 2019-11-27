Anti-Social Media bills protest: Senators vow to do Nigerians’ bidding

ADVERTISEMENT

Some senators on Wednesday pacified protesters who stormed the National Assembly to reject the passage of social media bills, promising to do Nigerians’ bidding.

The two controversial bills are “Social Media” and “Hate Speech” sponsored by Senator Sani Musa and Senator Abdullahi Sabi both from Niger states.

Convener of the protest, Deji Adeyanju, said the new law was unnecessary because section 24 of cybercrime Act 2015 had address issue of fake news and hate speech.

He called for the release of Omoyele Sowore, Abba Jalingo and others who are currently being held by security agencies against court orders.

Henry Shield, co-convener of the protest also told journalists that the aim of the protest was to express displeasure and reject the bills, adding that existing laws in Nigeria are appropriate for dealing with the issues alluded to in the bills.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of Senators, Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) and Yakubu Oseni (APC, Kogi Central) reassured Nigerians that the leadership of the National Assembly is open to dialogue.

He called on Nigerians to attend public hearing on the bills, in order to air their views, saying the bills would not be passed if they are rejected by Nigerians.

“We have heard your agitation. We believe it is a very important agitation. Some of us in the Chamber have also been involved in the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in the country.

“The two bills in question are bills that were introduced by some of our colleagues. Some of us in the National Assembly, including the Senate President, would appear at the public hearing. Whatever Nigerians want is what the 9th Senate would do.

“The law is not about the 109 Senators. It is about Nigerians. Democracy is about free speech, it is about rule of law. That is why their voices are extremely important.

“That is why we believe that your agitation is valid and also in the best interest of our own county. We are going to certainly work with you on the day of the public hearing.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if Nigerians don’t want these bills, even though they are being sponsored by our colleagues, certainly it won’t escape the public hearing. I can assure you we are going to do whatever is in the best interest of our own country.

“We are aware of Section 24 of the Cybercrime Act and some of us are on the same page with these agitations.

“We are not guided by any political affiliation. We are guided by the law and concerned about the progress of our own country.”

