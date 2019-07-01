Anti-Magu campaign won’t stop Saraki’s prosecution — EFCC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says no amount of media campaign against its Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu will stop the prosecution of the former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Spokesman of the commission, Mr Tony Orilade made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Orilade, the attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the false claim made by Saraki, who is facing investigation here in Nigeria.

“He seems to have chosen outside the shores of Nigeria as the launch pad of his campaign of calumny against the EFCC and its leadership.

“We wish to state without any contradiction that the ongoing investigation against the former senate president and other Politically-exposed Persons (PeP) are on course, while Saraki and his co travellers will surely have their day in court shortly.

“Particularly, of reference is the report published in the Punch Newspaper of Sunday, June 30, 2019 entitled, “Magu begged me to help his confirmation by the Senate, Saraki tells CJ Kafarati”.

“Saraki deviously chose to divert attention from the weighty allegations of financial fraud trailing his eight years stewardship in Kwara and leadership of the senate.

“Instead, he is coming up with mendacious reasons on why the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court should ignore the request of the EFCC, seeking the transfer of its cases from Justice Taiwo Taiwo who curiously granted ex-parte order to restrain the commission from performing its statutory duties,” he said.

Orilade said “While the EFCC will not allow itself to be drawn by Saraki to take up issues with him on the pages of newspapers, it is pertinent to once again state in clear terms that the probes being carried out by the EFCC are nothing personal.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a Federal High Court in Abuja had deferred hearing on fundamental right enforcement suits filed by Saraki to stop the EFCC from re-opening investigation against him.

The suits were originally scheduled for hearing on Monday, June 24 but were however, adjourned till July 2 to await the outcome of a petition the EFCC lodged against Justice Taiwo Taiwo who is presiding over the matter. (NAN)

