Anti-corruption: Don asks youth to emulate role models with integrity

The Director Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, Kano, Professor Isma’ila Zango, yesterday called on Nigerian youths to emulate role models with integrity.

The university Don made this call during a one-day anti-corruption sensitization meeting with youth groups in Kano State organized by Interfaith Network Against Corruption (INAC).

According to him, in a situation where national values are lost to materialism there is a stronger need on youths to adopt role models that have made their mark with integrity.

Earlier, INAC co-chair and Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Kano; Bishop (Dr.) John Niyiring Namaza stated that, the idea behind the formation of the organisation is to have a forum through which Muslim and Christian religious leaders will effectively be committed to fighting corruption in the region and beyond.

