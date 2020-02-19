  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Anthony Joshua visits Sagamu, says I won’t be far from my roots
ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Joshua visits Sagamu, says I won’t be far from my roots

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Anthony Joshua (AJ) sitting with the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi during his visit to the Monarch's palace in Sagamu, Ogun state on Wednesday.

There was jubilation on Wednesday as the world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua (AJ), visited his hometown in Sagamu, Ogun state.

Hundreds of indigenes, mostly youths were thrilled by the visit, coming barely two months after AJ defeated Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia to reclaim his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Daily Trust gathered that his homecoming follows several calls on him to visit the hometown.

Joshua, who is billed to defend his titles against IBF mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, in April 2020, met with the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and his chiefs during his visit on Wednesday.

Speaking at Akarigbo palace, AJ promised his supporters and kinsmen “not to be far from his roots.”

Joshua also pledged to “stand up for Sagamu and Remo kingdom as a whole, anytime you need me.”

The Akarigbo on his part, congratulated AJ for regaining his world championship belts, saying he had put Remoland and Nigeria back on the world map.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.