Anthony Joshua visits Sagamu, says I won’t be far from my roots

ADVERTISEMENT

There was jubilation on Wednesday as the world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua (AJ), visited his hometown in Sagamu, Ogun state.

Hundreds of indigenes, mostly youths were thrilled by the visit, coming barely two months after AJ defeated Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia to reclaim his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Daily Trust gathered that his homecoming follows several calls on him to visit the hometown.

Joshua, who is billed to defend his titles against IBF mandatory challenger, Kubrat Pulev, in April 2020, met with the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remo kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and his chiefs during his visit on Wednesday.

Speaking at Akarigbo palace, AJ promised his supporters and kinsmen “not to be far from his roots.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Joshua also pledged to “stand up for Sagamu and Remo kingdom as a whole, anytime you need me.”

The Akarigbo on his part, congratulated AJ for regaining his world championship belts, saying he had put Remoland and Nigeria back on the world map.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App