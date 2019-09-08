Anthony Joshua determined to beat Andy Ruiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Joshua believes he must beat the “best heavyweight out there” to regain his world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua surrendered his IBF, WBA and WBO belts to the Mexican following one of the biggest shocks in boxing history on his American debut in New York in June.

The 29-year-old Briton has a swift chance to avenge the first loss of his professional career when the pair meet for a hotly-anticipated rematch on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s not like I’m fighting someone that is a stepping stone to a champion.

“You can’t overlook Andy and his talent and his successes in the ring because I am fighting the best out there right now. In my opinion, Andy Ruiz is the best heavyweight out there.

Ruiz knocked down Joshua four times to land a seventh-round stoppage win at Madison Square Garden on June 1.

