Antetokounmpo named NBA MVP for 2018-19 season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 season.
Antetokounmpo joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to earn MVP honours.
The 24-year-old from Greece joins Germany’s Dirk Nowitzki (2006-07 Dallas Mavericks) as European NBA MVPs.
The only other non-United States players to capture the honour were Nigeria’s Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94 Houston Rockets) and Canada’s Steve Nash (2004-05 and 2005-06 Phoenix Suns). In addition, two-time MVP Tim Duncan (2001-02 and 2002-03 San Antonio Spurs) was born in the US Virgin Islands.
Dear Esteemed reader,
As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.
Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.
Thank you for your time. Click here to begin