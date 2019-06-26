Antetokounmpo named NBA MVP for 2018-19 season

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 season.

Antetokounmpo joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to earn MVP honours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old from Greece joins Germany’s Dirk Nowitzki (2006-07 Dallas Mavericks) as European NBA MVPs.

The only other non-United States players to capture the honour were Nigeria’s Hakeem Olajuwon (1993-94 Houston Rockets) and Canada’s Steve Nash (2004-05 and 2005-06 Phoenix Suns). In addition, two-time MVP Tim Duncan (2001-02 and 2002-03 San Antonio Spurs) was born in the US Virgin Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App