ANRP gets candidate for Kogi governorship

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has elected Engr Emmanuel Orugun as its governorship flag bearer for the November 16 election in Kogi State.

Orugun, who emerged candidate via affirmation by 118 delegates at the party’s primary held in Lokoja on Sunday, assured that he will work towards increasing the revenue profile of the state to make it financially buoyant and self-sustaining.

The candidate said he would explore the “God given resources of Kogi State” to galvanise development in the state.

According to him, his administration will build processing plants that will convert the state’s first line raw materials to finished products, which will provide decent jobs for the teeming unemployed population of the state.

“Our battle for growth in the past 28 years have been seriously hampered by corruption. I will be committed to ending corruption in our system within the first year in office to pave way for an all-inclusive growth if voted into power.”

“Security of lives and property is one of the basic functions of government. I am aware that Kogi State is not immune to the present security challenge we have as a country and I will make frantic efforts at protecting both Kogi citizens and non-indigenes living in Kogi State through strengthening of our security apparatus by provision of adequate equipment, including intelligence gadgets for easy information gathering and communications”, he said.

He also said that if elected, his administration would give attention to improvements of the educational system, healthcare delivery, urban renewal and overall infrastructural development in the state.

