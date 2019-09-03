ANRP gets candidate for Kogi governorship

ADVERTISEMENT

Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) has elected Engr. Emmanuel Orugun as its governorship flagbearer for the November 16 election in Kogi State.

Orugun, who emerged candidate via affirmation by 118 delegates at the party’s primary held in Lokoja on Sunday, assured that he would work towards increasing the revenue profile of the state to make it financially buoyant and self-sustaining.

The candidate said he would explore the “God-given resources of Kogi State” to galvanize development in the state.

According to him, his administration will build processing plants that will convert the state’s first line raw materials to finished products which, he said, will in turn provide decent jobs for the teeming unemployed population of the state.

Orugun promised to make all efforts to protect both Kogi citizens and non-indigenes living in the state by strengthening security apparatus and providing adequate equipment including intelligence gadgets for easy information gathering and communications.

He also said that if elected, his administration would also give attention to the educational system, healthcare delivery, urban renewal and overall infrastructural development in the state.

