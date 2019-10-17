Another secret grave uncovered in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Security operatives in Benue Thursday uncovered another secret grave in ZakiBiam town of Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The discovery was barely three weeks after police unearthed mass graves of many people killed and buried by suspected ritualists in the Ushongo local government area.

Our correspondent reports that the decomposed body of a woman alleged to be wife of a police personnel said to be missing alongside her husband since May this year was recovered from the shallow grave.

It was gathered that the missing police personnel, Sgt Abraham Ihom and his wife, Bridget Ihom were allegedly killed at their ZakiBiam home by unknown gunmen who earlier took them away.

The affected policeman was said to be serving under the Katsina-Ala Police Division and had visited his family at neighbouring ZakiBiam town in Ukum when the incident happened.

However, the body of the missing policeman was yet to be found at the time of this report.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying that, the suspects arrested in connection with the crime were already being transferred to the state Police Command in Makurdi.

Anene added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba would soon brief the media on the matter.

