Another kidnapped Kano child rescued in Anambra

The Police in Kano has confirmed the rescue of another child kidnapped from the state and sold at Onitsha, Anambra state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the 11-year-old child, Mohammed Ya’u, was kidnapped from PRP area of Kano metropolis by Paul Owne and his wife, Mercy, in 2014.

Daily Trust gathered that the child was sold to Ebere Ogbodo who renamed and converted him to her religion.

Both Paul Owne, his wife and the buyer of trafficked Kano kids, Ebere Ogbodo, have being in police custody since last month over the same alleged offences.

The syndicate was said to be responsible for the kidnap and trafficking of eight children earlier recovered from Anambra.

Kiyawa said efforts are on top gear to rescue more of the children missing from the state.

“In continuation of the Command’s effort to rescue the children kidnapped from Kano to other parts of the country, between 05/11/2019 to 08/11/2019, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Team of Operation Puff Adder carried out another rescue operation where one Muhammed Ya’u ‘m’ 11 years old kidnapped in the year 2014 at PRP Quarters Kano, was successfully rescued at Onitsha in Anambra state.

“Victim was kidnapped by Paul Onwe ‘m’ and Mercy Paul ‘f’ and *sold to Ebere Ogbodo ‘f’ at the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) and renamed as Chinedu Ogbodo,” Kiyawa added.

He said all the suspects are currently under investigation as the command intensifies effort to rescue more missing children.

