Another Kaduna Rehab Centre Bursted

ADVERTISEMENT

147 Rescued

The police in Kaduna yesterday raided a purported youth rehabilitation centre known as Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation and Skills Acquisition Centre at Rigasa community in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State and evacuated 147 inmates.

Policemen stormed the centre located at Kwanar Gurguwa in the community early yesterday and took the inmates to Mando Camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that Governor Nasir El- Rufai was at the venue and the founder of the centre, Lawal Yusuf Muduru, was taken away by the police for questioning.

Our reporter who visited the State Pilgrims Hajj Camp at Mando where the inmates were kept under the care of the state Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, said policemen were stationed at the camp as details of the inmates were taken by officials of the ministry.

Police raid another rehab centre, evacuate 147

The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, who was at the camp, told Daily Trust on Sunday that 22 of the inmates were females while four were foreigners.

“The number of inmates evacuated from the centre is 147, among them 22 females while four are from Niger and Cameroon. We also have underage ones among them and those who are mentally unstable. We have contacted a psychiatrist who will come to examine them,” she said.

She added that details of the inmates were being taken, while they await directives from the state government on the next move.

It was further gathered that majority of the inmates were drug addicts who were taken to the centre for rehabilitation and to acquire skills such as carpentry, welding, computer training, etc.

Police spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the raid, saying Governor El-Rufai paid an impromptu visit to the centre alongside the police and discovered that the inmates were not being kept in good condition.

He said about seven of the inmates were alleged to have been sexually abused by other inmates and were undergoing examination.

He added that the founder of the centre is under police custody answering questions though he claimed to have a license to operate the centre.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App