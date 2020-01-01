Another Kaduna businessman arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kaduna businessman, Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gashash popularly known as Sardaunan Matasa has been whisked away from his Kakuri residence by some men in military uniform.

The men numbering about 20 were said to have arrived the house around 3:00 am on Wednesday and ordered the man who was sleeping to come out of the house.

Alhaji Gashash whose house is usually busy with many of his associates around was said to have followed the military men into their truck.

A source close to the family who does not want to be named said he was the only one picked by the uniformed men and no reason was given for his arrest.

“There was no form of resistance because the men were fully armed but up till now, no military unit has contacted the house to let us know what the problem is,” he said.

Checks by our correspondents to ascertain which military unit carried out the arrest were not successful as sources in the barrack denied knowledge of the arrest.

Our reporter who visited the Kakuri residence of Alhaji Gashah ‎around 3:50pm reported that the mansion was deserted.

More than twenty pigeons were sighted on the balcony of the house resting while two vehicles were parked beside the house, a green hummer jeep and a black Corolla vehicle but it was not clear who the owners are.

‎On Tuesday, popular Kaduna politician, Shehu Sani was invited to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC in Abuja for alleged extortion.

