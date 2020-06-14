Another female student raped, killed in Ibadan

ADVERTISEMENT

A student of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki in Oyo state, Grace Oshiagwu has been raped and murdered by suspected ritualists.

The Oyo State police command has confirmed the unfortunate incident.

Our correspondent recalls that the incident is coming barely two weeks after the death of Barakat Bello who was recently raped and murdered in same Akinyele area.

Also a week after a pregnant woman and a student of the university of Ibadan, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, was also murdered by assailants in the same local government area of the State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, was raped and murdered within a church mission building, located at Idi-Ori, Sasa-Ojoo, in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State on Saturday.

Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the killing to reporters in Ibadan on Sunday.

Fadeyi said, “One Grace Oshiagwu ‘f’ aged 21 years, was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area, Shasha, off Expressway by unknown assailant(s) today- 13/06/2020 about 3.00 pm.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter and the police tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s).

“While efforts are intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the mystery behind these dastard killings”.

