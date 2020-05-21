Another communal clash erupts, claims 15 lives in Cross River

ADVERTISEMENT

A resurgence of a communal clash on Wednesday between Afono and Ibini communities in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State has allegedly claimed 15 lives.

Late last week, three persons were killed in another communal squabble when Orugbam invaded Ipene and Egbor villages in the same Biase LGA.

Last Tuesday, Afono and Ibini communities were sacked, according to affected natives who have fled to nearby communities.

The two communities went to war over an ancestral road which has been used for many decades.

Reports said youths from Afono allegedly blocked the road which leads to the two communities, refusing to allow their Ibini brothers passage.

Speaking with journalists on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Irene Ugbo, said: “It is not true. No person was killed.

“The only thing was that farms and some houses were destroyed.

“The Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, has deployed our men to the communities to maintain peace and order.”

The Commissioner of Police and state security adviser will visit the two communities soon to meet with traditional rulers, it was gathered.

Permanent Secretary, Office of the State Security Service, Sir Alfred Mboto, had confirmed the killing of three persons.

