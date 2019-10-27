Another building collapses in Jos 

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of a two-storey building on Sunday evening collapsed at Butcher line, Jos north local government area of Plateau State where a three- storey building had collapsed in July and claimed 12 lives.

Daily Trust gathered that there were no casualties from tye incident which occurred a few minutes after 3pm. This is the third building collapse in Jos North local government area in four months.

The owner of the building, Muhammad Kyauta told Daily Trust that he was grateful no one was injured in the incident as members of his family were at another section of the house when it came down.

However, Ibrahim Aliyu whose, house was squashed by the collapsed building, said a woman had been rushed to hospital after her blood pressure rose due to trauma.

Aliyu said though the storey building had collapsed on his home, no member of his family had been injured.

Three weeks ago, a section of a one-storey building had collapsed in Unguwar Rogo, Jos North, killing three people while three others sustained injuries.

