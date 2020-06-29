Another bridge collapses from torrential rain in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the collapse of a bridge in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State Thursday last week, another bridge on Sunday in Dankwan village of Shendam Local LGA of the state has collapsed.

Jacob Joemos, Derteng Ward chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council area, confirmed the incident, adding that the bridge collapse has prevented vehicles from plying the road.

Daily Trust on Friday reported how Wase bridge linking all LGAs in Plateau South had collapsed after a heavy downpour on Wednesday night.

Our correspondent reports that Dankwan village, located in Derteng ward, is close to Samiya village, the home town of Governor Simon Lalong’s chief of Staff, Neowel Donjur.

The collapse of the bridge, which links Langtang South, Mikang and Qua’an pan LGAs of the state, was a result of torrential rainfall witnessed in the area on Saturday.

Prior to the two incidents, residents in the entire Plateau South area were reported to have suffered drought leading to loss of planted seeds.

