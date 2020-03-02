Man allegedly stabs apprentice to death over N500

ADVERTISEMENT

A minor argument over a N500 debt has claimed the life of a 33-year-old apprentice, Afeez Oluwole, at Satellite town area of Lagos.

It was learnt that the deceased was stabbed to death by one Kazeem Mustapha during a minor argument that ensued between them.

Policemen at Elemoro Division, Lagos State Police Command have since arrested Mustapha for alleged murder.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly stabbed the apprentice on the chest with a broken bottle.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased was taken to Holy Family Hospital where he later died.

It was gathered that the deceased and the suspect had engaged in an argument over the N500 debt before it turned into a fisticuff.

Though details of the incident were still sketchy as at press time, Lagos State Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident.

Elkana said on February 25, 2020, at about 12.30pm, one Rafiu Dauda of No. 36 Alebiosu Street Ijegun, Satellite town reported at Elemoro Police Station that his apprentice, one Afeez Oluwole, 33, was stabbed on the chest with a broken bottle by one Kazeem Mustapha along Madoti Estate Fin-Niger, Satellite town, due to a misunderstanding over N500.

He said Oluwole was taken to Holy Family Hospital where he later died.

“The corpse was deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination. The suspect has been arrested. He will soon be charged to court”, the PPRO said.

