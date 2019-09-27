Anomalies: Zamfara Govt. suspends women empowerment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara State Women Empowerment Committee, under the office of the First Lady, Hajiya Aishatu Matawalle, has suspended the distribution of women empowerment package due to abnormalities in some Local Government Areas.

The chairperson of the committee, Dr Rabi Ibrahim, made this disclosure to newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

She said that the problem was traced to the selection of beneficiaries in Gusau, Gummi and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas in the state.

Ibrajim disclosed that in Gummi, women empowerment was diverted from the targeted women by registering the wives of some influential personalities such in government.

In Gusau, two persons were merged to form one person and in Birnin Magaji, the coordinator was accused of allocating the forms to friends and relatives including students.

According to her, the suspension is to enable the committee review the whole exercise and ensure that the target of the programme is achieved by taking the empowerment package to women in need.

“The committee is determined to check any plan to sabotage the programme by any person for selfish interest.

“We are doing the best we can to ensure that the empowerment reaches women who are seriously in need regardless of their political parties or affiliations.

“The interest of Gov. Matawalle administration is to eradicate poverty, create employment and improve the standard of living among citizens of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the empowerment has already covered 10 out of 14 council areas of the state.

The areas include; Anka, Bakura, Bukkuyum, Bungudu, Gusau, Gummi, Maru, Maradun, Tsafe and Talata Mafara. (NAN)

