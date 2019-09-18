ANOCA president Berraf visits Sunday Dare in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, ANOCA, Mustapha Berraf yesterday visited the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare in Abuja in readiness for the visit of the International Olympic Committee, IOC President, Thomas Bach in November, 2019,

Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, president and Treasurer of ANOCA, Engr. Habu Gumel who led the delegation told the minister that the visit is very important as it has to do with the impending visit of the IOC president.

In his welcome address, Dare thanked the NOC for bringing the ANOCA team to his office, saying there is no better place for ANOCA Headquarters than Abuja.

He stated that the IOC President’s visit will be a big event for us as a nation as over 50 Presidents will part of his protocol.

Dare also likened the visit of the IOC president to hosting a mini Olympics before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.

He also said the focus will be to complete the ANOCA secretariat before the date.

On his part, Berraf expressed his delight for the warm reception he was accorded since his arrival in Nigeria.

He said the ANOCA Headquarters in Abuja has numerous advantages in the economic, sports and social life adding that Abuja has become the capital of Sports and Olympic in Africa.

