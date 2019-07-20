Anglican church holds 7th Primatial Cup Competition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Church, has kicked off its 7th edition of the annual Primatial Cup Competition.

This year’s edition was kicked off by the Archbishop of Abuja Province and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Nicholas Okoh, on Saturday at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

The Primate said the competition was designed to physically and spiritually uplift the church.

“This sports programme is beneficial to the church. Human beings are not just physical but spiritual. They will exercise their physical body and be fit to do whatever assignment they want to do. Fitness of the body is important. Jesus Christ took up flesh and by so doing, sanctified the body,” he said.

In the same vein, the Youth Chaplain and Vicar, St Philips Anglican Church, Rev Canon Ovie Ezimeruwe gave more insights into the purpose and gains of the competition.

“First, one of the reasons for organising the competition is to bring unity amongst the youths. We have several parishes but some don’t know one another. But now they play together and bring oneness which will come at the end of the day. Secondly, the competition is to sharpen their skills.

“Let it be on record that that Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo played in the first edition of this tournament. This will sharpen their skills, refine them and make them good sports men.

“Above all, it will instill discipline. In football and other sports, one thing this brings up is to build discipline in people where you have to obey the referee, play in a friendly manner,” he concluded.

