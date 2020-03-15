Anenih’s kinsman emerges chairman, as Edo PDP gets new state executives

ADVERTISEMENT

A kinsman of late Chief Tony Anenih, Anthony Aziegbemie, has emerged chairman of the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aziegbemie, a former member of the House of Representatives, was elected on Sunday during the party’s delegates’ election held in Benin.

Announcing the results, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, who is the chairman, electoral panel for the Congress, said Aziegbemie scored 817 votes to defeat his closest rival, Felix Imoisili, who polled 488 to clinch the second position.

Mr Harrison Omagbon polled 770 to emerge the Deputy State Chairman of the party against his rival, Mr Emmanuel Okpobor, who polled 234 votes.

Also, Mr Hillary Otsu polled 739 votes to emerge Secretary and defeated his closest rival, Mrs Omololu Ojehomo who polled 275 votes.

Represented by his Political Adviser, Babatunde Oduyoye, he said that with turn out at the delegates’ election, they would be able to win the forthcoming governorship election in the state if the party’s members can work together.

He said that PDP is still very strong in Edo state like other South-South states, noting that the Congress was generally peaceful.

“With the new executive, PDP should be able to win the forthcoming governorship election considering the situation on ground. You have to take advantage of what is on ground,” he said.

Speaking on the Congress, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbiede Ihama, described the Congress as positive development for the party in the state.

He however called on other contestants to join hands with the new state executives to work together in order to rescue the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election.

Other winners at the Congress are Harrison Omagbon, Deputy Chairman; Hillary Otsu, Secretary; Chris Nehikhare, Publicity Secretary and Fidelis Igenegbale, Financial Secretary, among others.

Other members of the new state executives include Segun Saiki, Vice Chairman, Edo North; Anthony Okosun, Vice Chairman, Edo Central; and, Nosa Ogievia, Vice Chairman, Edo South.

Daily Trust reports that the position of the state Legal Adviser was won by Mr Esene Idemudia, with 175 votes against Mr Jimi Osagiede who scored three votes.

Also, the state women’s leader position was retained by Mrs Lindsay Tes-Sorae unopposed.

Our reporter, however, gathered that the positions of the state organising secretary, state treasurer, assistant organising secretary, assistant legal adviser, youth leader and auditor were returned unopposed.

