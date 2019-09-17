Andela lays off over 250 engineers in Nigeria, Uganda, 170 more to go

ADVERTISEMENT

Tech firm Andela, has announced that it will layoff over 250 junior engineers across Uganda, and Nigeria while Kenya may see 170 persons laid off before 2020.

Jeremy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Andela, made this known Tuesday in a statement titled “The Future of Andela”.

He said “We will be letting go of approximately 250 Andelans in Nigeria and Uganda, with an additional 170 potentially impacted in Kenya, who we don’t believe we’ll be able to find meaningful work for over the next year”.

Jeremy said that they are closing the ‘D0 program’ in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda.

He explained that the layoff was because they couldn’t place the junior engineers.

He said “We now have significantly more junior talent than we are able to place. Just as important, those junior engineers want, and deserve, authentic work experience that we are not able to provide. As a result, we’ve come to the conclusion that Andela’s next phase of growth requires a strategic shift in how we think about talent”.

The layoffs come as the company announced its plan to hire another 700 experienced engineers by the end of 2020 in order to keep up with demand from its partners.

Andela’s next phase of growth requires a strategic shift in how we think about talent. Please read @JeremyJ blog regarding news from Andela today https://t.co/BeI9XG4og4 pic.twitter.com/6ooUKRYjJg — Andela (@Andela) September 17, 2019

