  1. Home
  2. IT World
  3. Andela lays off over 250 engineers in Nigeria, Uganda, 170 more to go
ADVERTISEMENT

Andela lays off over 250 engineers in Nigeria, Uganda, 170 more to go

By Bamas Victoria @BamasVictoria Published Date

Tech firm Andela, has announced that it will layoff over 250 junior engineers across Uganda, and Nigeria while Kenya may see 170 persons laid off before 2020.

Jeremy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Andela, made this known Tuesday in a statement titled “The Future of Andela”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “We will be letting go of approximately 250 Andelans in Nigeria and Uganda, with an additional 170 potentially impacted in Kenya, who we don’t believe we’ll be able to find meaningful work for over the next year”.

Jeremy said that they are closing the ‘D0 program’ in Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda.

He explained that the layoff was because they couldn’t place the junior engineers.

He said “We now have significantly more junior talent than we are able to place. Just as important, those junior engineers want, and deserve, authentic work experience that we are not able to provide. As a result, we’ve come to the conclusion that Andela’s next phase of growth requires a strategic shift in how we think about talent”.

The layoffs come as the company announced its plan to hire another 700 experienced engineers by the end of 2020 in order to keep up with demand from its partners.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.