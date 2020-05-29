Anchor Borrowers: CBN to empower 11,250 wet season farmers in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it is set to empower 11,250 wet season farmers under its Anchor Borrowers Programme for the 2020 wet season farming in Adamawa State.

Chairman Adamawa chapter of Maize Association, Alhaji Iliyasu Mu’azu stated this yesterday during the flag off of the 2020 wet season Anchor Borrowers programme.

Iliyasu explained that the Anchor Borrowers programme is in association with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Unity Bank and Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN).

“In the 2020 wet season farming, 11,250 farmers will be empowered in Adamawa by the Central Bank of Nigeria Anchor Borrowers Programme in collaboration with Maize Association of Nigeria and Unity Bank”.

“In Adamawa State, in 2018 and 2019, the Anchor Borrowers Programme empowered 4,293 small scale farmers, through the provision of inputs, extension services and linkage with market outlets,” he said.

He reiterates that the empowerment was a soft loan which would be paid through the farmer’s farm produce.

However, he observed the population growth rate, farmer/herders crises, COVID-19 pandemic, and insurgency is threatening the national food production this year.

CBN representative, Alhaji Adamu Yusuf disclosed that the apex bank was committed to safeguarding the national agricultural growths.

Speaking on behalf of Adamawa State Government, Mr. Kabir Bello lauded the effort of the federal government.

