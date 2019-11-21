Anchor Borrower: Your intervention is getting late, wheat farmers tell CBN

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN) has lamented what it called lateness in accessing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) inputs intervention under the anchor borrower scheme.

This, the association said, has been an annual occurrence, which it says has been affecting wheat farming over the years.

WFAN National President, Alhaji Salim Muhammad, made this known during the 2019 pre-season training workshop for irrigated wheat farmers and the launching of this year’s wheat farming season organized for wheat farmers by the Lake Chard Research Institute in collaboration with TAAT, Sasakawa Africa, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and other agricultural development agencies in Kano.

According to him, wheat planting has a time frame that farmers must adhere to, adding that any delay in meeting with the planting period will amount to low yield or a total loss of produce.

He said even with the enrolment of wheat farmers into the CBN’s anchor borrower intervention scheme, they are still experiencing difficulties due to late access to input disbursement by the scheme.

“We have to tell the authorities concern that, as a matter of urgency, they should ensure that all interventions meant for wheat farmers reach them in good time or we will continue to be operating on little or no gain at all,’’ he said.

Earlier, TAAT Zonal Coordinator, Professor Ibrahim Umar Abubakar, said the new TAAT adopted techniques from Egypt had the capability of increasing wheat yields per hectare as against what was obtainable using the previous techniques.

