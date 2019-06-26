Anchor borrower: Kano RIFAN threatens legal action on defaulting farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano chapter of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has threatened legal action on farmers that have failed to repay the Anchor Borrower loan.

Addressing a press conference, the state Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Abubakar Haruna Aliyu said the association was concerned about the lackadaisical manner of some farmers in respect of the anchor Borrower loan they had collected in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyu lamented that the recovery exercise of the 2018 had been too slow as most rice farmers that had benefited from the scheme were yet to repay the money.

He added that, though there were recorded cases of flood in most of the rice producing areas in the state which affected the beneficiaries’ production, there were other areas that had witnessed impressive results during harvest period.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that even the farmers that were affected by the flood during the rainy season, had cultivated their farms during the dry season and had gotten enough farm produce.

“It is high time that we call on our members to endeavour to pay back the money. The monies are not meant for our members alone. The association has adopted other measures in recovering the loans. The association has made it clear that it will not hesitate to take court action on any defaulter to recover the money,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App