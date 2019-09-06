Anchor Borrower: FG distributes fertiliser to 16, 620 sorghum farmers in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Thursday, began distribution of fertilsers, seeds, and other inputs to 16, 620 farmers as part of effort to accelerate sorghum production in Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inputs were distributed to the benefiting farmers under the ‘Anchor Borrower’ scheme, initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Anchor Borrower programme is a critical component of the federal government’s agriculture transformation agenda, designed to encourage crop production and processing, to achieve self-sufficiency.

It also aimed to enhance farmers’ access to fertilisers; seeds, inputs as well as to promote enterprising skills, value addition and create market for the produce.

The stakeholders include Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation (NAIC) and designated agricultural input dealers otherwise known as “private anchors”.

Malam Goni Adam, the Chairman, National Association of Sorghum Producers, Processors and Marketers of Nigeria (NASSPAM), and one of the Anchor clients, was at the distribution exercise in Maiduguri.

Adamu disclosed that farmers were provided with inputs to enable them engage in large scale sorghum production.

He said that each of the benefiting farmers received assorted water based fertilisers, seeds, knap sack sprayer and chemicals worth over N110, 000.

The chairman said that the anchor company would also provide land and other support services to the farmers to enable them cultivate their farmlands. (NAN)

Goni explained that 16, 620 farmers were verified to participate in the programme in the state, adding that the beneficiaries include Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and members of host communities.

“The inputs are provided to the farmers on loan which would be repaid after harvest. Grains will be collected from the farmers as payment of the loans, “he said.

According to him, the company had so far registered about 34, 000 farmers, under the programme, to enable them participate in wet and dry season activities.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the gesture, adding that it would go a long way in encouraging agricultural production and achieve food security.

Mr Bukar Talba, the Borno State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said the state government accorded priority to reinvigorate agriculture to provide job opportunities, reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation in the society.

Talba called on the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the inputs and engage in productive activities, to enable them repay the loan.

“It is a loan which must be repaid by the beneficiaries to mobilise participation and ensure sustainability of the programme”, he said.

Also, Mrs Halima Abba, one of the women beneficiaries commended the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to improve the social and economic status of rural women. (NAN)

