Ancelotti unimpressed with Everton’s lack of fight

Everton have lacked fight since their hopes of qualifying for Europe faded, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday, adding that he was still surprised by how poor his side have been recently.

Everton, 11th in the standings on 45 points with three games to play, are all but out of the race for Europa League qualification and were beaten 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, their third game in a row without victory.

“I agree, it’s three poor performances,” Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of Thursday’s home game against second-bottom Aston Villa

