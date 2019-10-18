ANA’s 38th Convention to inspire writings on peace, unity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Enugu State Chapter has said the 38th International Convention holding in Enugu would inspire Nigerian creative writers to write on themes such as peace, national unity and integration, justice, fairness, and love which would motivate positive changes and help in healing Nigeria and the whole of Africa of acrimony.

Chairman of ANA in Enugu State, Mr. Zulu Ofoelue, made this known while briefing newsmen in Enugu on the activities of the convention scheduled to hold in Enugu between October 30 and November 3, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was remarkable to note that the hosting right for the international convention was awarded to Enugu State by the Mallam Denja Abdullahi-led national leadership of ANA after 38 years of Enugu not having hosted it, in spite of the fact that ANA was founded at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka by some distinguished Nigerian creative writers under the leadership of the late literary icon, Prof Chinua Achebe.

The international convention is expected to attract literary giants such as Professors Wole Soyinka, JP Clark, Chukwuemeka Ike, Earnest Emenyeonu, Anaezi Okoro, Justice GC Nnamani, President of Court of Appeal, Osita Ogbu and others. “These people have already indicated interest to attend the event,” Ofoelue said, noting that over 400 Nigerian writers from within and outside have registered to attend.

Ofoelue said: “If Nigeria must make any positive change, we must inspire writers who will write things that will usher in creative works on new hope, national unity and integration as well as national re-birth.”

He recalled that throughout history, writers had, using their creativity, pointed to the direction the society would follow, especially in times of national crisis or social uprising, adding that even the first Nigerian military coup in 1966 was ‘prophesized’ by Achebe in one of his literary works, ‘A Man of The People’.

According to Ofoelue, this year’s convention themed, ‘Literature, Nationalism and the Poetics of Integration,’ will be used to tailor the minds of creative and poetic writers on the need to use their specialized crafts to bring about peace.

“The convention will spend time to discuss and x-ray this and ensure we use creative writing and literature to unite all Nigerians and Africans to be one. We must get cemented as one once again, irrespective of minor differences.”

He said that over 400 of Nigeria’s best and foremost creative writers, literary critics, journalists, members of the academia and other stakeholders had registered to attend the convention in Enugu State via the ANA website.

“ANA expects over 600 critical reviews and creativity on issues of arts growth, literature, tourism, and good governance as it pertains to Nigeria and Enugu State within the first month after the convention and in subsequent publications thereafter,” he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App