ANAN conference charts course for youths, women empowerment

…Says govt getting it right on anti-corruption

Rising from its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) made a strong case for women and youth empowerment in the running of the Nigerian economy and governance.

Dr. Hauwa Lamino Abubakar of the Department of Business Administration at Nile Turkish University, Abuja, in her incisive lead discussion paper titled: “Human Capital Development in Nigeria: Empowering of Women and Youths”, challenged women and youths to rise and take their position in the running of affairs of Nigeria.

Dr. Abubakar who reiterated that women and youths were the dominant force in the society, also tasked them to rise and take their position in Nigeria.

She said, “Nigerians, especially women and youths, should stop feeling powerless and take control of their life and destiny,” adding that “they should make it their responsibility to inspire and develop themselves to be what and whoever they choose to be.”

She said women and youths should make personal effort by organising self-help groups to develop and empower themselves.

Dr. Abubakar said, “Past studies have shown that self-help groups have been very effective in increasing outlook on life, personal ability, emotional control and knowledge about society, effective decision making and problem solving among women.”

The scholar also noted that government should increase education budget spending to 26 per cent of the total budget recommended by UNESCO and health budget spending to 15 per cent as agreed at the 2001 Abuja Declaration.

She also submitted that the, “Government should provide incentives for individuals, corporate bodies, non-governmental, faith-based and community-based organisations to initiate and carry out mass awareness and reorientation programmes and events that promoted growth mindset, innovative culture and self-empowerment among the masses.

“For instance, incentives should be given to organisations that encourage girls’ education, as an educated female population can improve the human capital of the country.”

She advised that, “School and out-of-school programmes such as mentoring, community services, sports, etc. aimed at promoting innovation, self-confidence, self-esteem, self-awareness and self-empowerment should be incorporated into Nigeria’s primary and secondary school education systems.”

She further said, “To become an innovative entrepreneur, women and youths must personally empower themselves by developing an entrepreneurial mindset, character or behaviour. Individuals and organisations responsible for entrepreneurial development programmes while equipping participants with business and vocational skills should provide opportunities for self-empowerment and make effort to inculcate an entrepreneurial character or behaviour in participants.”

A cross section of participants who spoke on the topic agreed that women and youths must be encouraged to take leadership positions in growth in the country.

Corruption and good governance were major thematic areas at the conference as the Pro Chancellor/Chairman of the Council of FUT, Minna, Prof. Femi Odekunle, led discussion on the topic: “Corruption and Good Governance: The Issues of Ethics and Integrity”.

Prof. Adekunle gave kudos to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government on the fight against corruption, and added that while some successes had been achieved, a lot needed to be done still.

He also drew a direct correlation between corruption and bad governance, saying, “The relationship between corruption and good governance is inverse and deleterious: the more serious the problem of corruption, the more obvious the indices of the absence of good governance.”

He added that corruption sabotaged development, which when appropriately conceptualised, meant continuous improvement in the quality of life.

The high point of the event was the cutting of the 40th anniversary cake of ANAN by the President and Chairman of Council, ProF Muhammad Akaro Mainoma who was joined by other executives of the professional body.

