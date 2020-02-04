Anambra workers give Obiano 14 days ultimatum to implement minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State Workers have given the State Governor, chief Willie Obiano 14 days ultimatum to implement the agreed template on new minimum wage or face industrial action.

According to a communique issued​ at the end of the State Executive Council meeting of the Organised Labour on the implementation of the new minimum wage and it’s consequential adjustment by the chapter held on Tuesday in Awka, workers accused the Governor of not implementing the agreed template it reached with the Organised Labour.

They expressed disappointment over the​ non implementation and disregard to the agreement government reached with organised labour​.

The communique was jointly signed by the​ chairman of Joint​ Negotiations Council JNC , comrade Benson Jibike, chairman of Anambra state chapter of Nigerian Union Labour NLC, Comrade Jerry​ Nnubia, chairman of​ Anambra State Trade Union Congress TUC, Comrade Ifeanyi​ Okechukwu, acting Secretary of​ JNC/Secretary of Anambra State Civil Service of Nigeria ASCSN, Barr Alex Ebi and Secretary of Nigerian Union Local Government Employees NULGE, Comrade Netufo Segun.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The organised labour said that workers may proceed on industrial action after the expiration of 14 ultimatum, if nothing is done to implement the agreed template.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

According to the workers, government started implementing what it called new minimum wage without issuance of circular on what was agreed between government and organised labour.

The organised labour stated that 14 days ultimatum takes effect from Tuesday 4th of February .

The chairman of JNC, Jibike said that they noticed some pitfalls in the agreed template they had with the government.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App