Anambra workers give Obiano 14 days ultimatum to implement minimum wage

Anambra State Workers have given the State Governor, chief Willie Obiano 14 days ultimatum to implement the agreed template on new minimum wage or face industrial action.
According to a communique issued at the end of the State Executive Council meeting of the Organised Labour on the implementation of the new minimum wage and it’s consequential adjustment by the chapter held on Tuesday in Awka, workers accused the Governor of not implementing the agreed template it reached with the Organised Labour.
They expressed disappointment over the non implementation and disregard to the agreement government reached with organised labour.
The communique was jointly signed by the chairman of Joint Negotiations Council JNC , comrade Benson Jibike, chairman of Anambra state chapter of Nigerian Union Labour NLC, Comrade Jerry Nnubia, chairman of Anambra State Trade Union Congress TUC, Comrade Ifeanyi Okechukwu, acting Secretary of JNC/Secretary of Anambra State Civil Service of Nigeria ASCSN, Barr Alex Ebi and Secretary of Nigerian Union Local Government Employees NULGE, Comrade Netufo Segun.
The organised labour said that workers may proceed on industrial action after the expiration of 14 ultimatum, if nothing is done to implement the agreed template.
According to the workers, government started implementing what it called new minimum wage without issuance of circular on what was agreed between government and organised labour.
The organised labour stated that 14 days ultimatum takes effect from Tuesday 4th of February .
The chairman of JNC, Jibike said that they noticed some pitfalls in the agreed template they had with the government.