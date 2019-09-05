Anambra: Tribunal confirms Oduah’s election

  1. Home
By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date
Senator Stella Oduah.

The National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka,  Anambra state has confirmed Mrs Stella Oduah as the validly elected senator representing Anambra North senatorial district.

Dr. Chinedu Emmanuel Emeka of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had dragged Senator Oduah before the tribunal challenging her victory at tribunal.

He alleged that Oduah was not qualified to contest the election because she did not possess the required academic qualifications.

He added that by the time of election, Mrs Oduah was still a member of APGA, noting that the election did not comply with the Electoral Act.

Delivering the judgement, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Esther Haruna, said the petitioner failed to proved his allegations.

