Anambra traditional rulers flay poor policing of boundaries

Traditional rulers in Anambra State have condemned the poor policing of the state’s boundaries which they said had resulted in unchecked influx of people suspected to be infected with COVID-19.

In a communiqué issued after a meeting in Awka on Saturday jointly signed by the chairman, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, his deputies, Igwe Sunday Okafor of Okpuno and Igwe Chuma Onyia of Okakwu Odekpe, they expressed concerns over the influx which they said posed serious danger to the state’s economic, social and cultural environment.

They urged the government not to relent in its fight against the long standing menace of cattle herders and pledged their continued support to the state government towards the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

