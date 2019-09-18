Anambra to hold ‘account opening week’

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial Stakeholders in Anambra state under the aegis of Financial Inclusion State Steering Committee (FISSCO) have outlined strategies to boost achievement of the financial inclusion target in the State.

To achieve the goal, the committee has concluded plans to hold “Account Opening Week’’ geared toward achieving 80 per cent adult financial inclusion rate by 2020, from the present 40 per cent rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FISSCO,one of the critical components of the proposed event is to hold a sensitisation tour of all major towns and markets in the three Senatorial Zones to enlighten targeted population on need to embrace the banking culture.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Rising from its meeting held at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Awka Anambra state capital, on Wednesday, FISSCO Members drawn from Commercial Banks, Micro Finance Banks and Partner Ministries, resolved to target un-banked funds in the state.

The chairman of the Committee in the state, Benedetti Maduagwu, in a statement said the proposed account opening week would bring in more low income population that were un-banked under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

According to him,the event is expected to provide a roadmap to further accelerate our financial inclusion in Nigeria.

” We, FISSCO partners and other stakeholders are committed to reducing exclusion rate in Anambra State,’’ he said.

Maduagwu, CBN Branch Controller, Awka, represented by one of the Directors, Bridget Okpaleke, stated that their sustained effort would improve the livelihood of the people through an exclusive financial system.

A representative of the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, Tony Nweke, assured that the ministry would provide effective information dissemination system and support services to drive the initiative.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App