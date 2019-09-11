Anambra: Three-storey building collapses in Onitsha

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-storey building has collapsed in Onitsha, Anambra state after heavy downpour on Wednesday.

However, no casualty was recorded, just as the value of property damaged is yet to be ascertained.

In a statement issued by the Anambra state, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Muhammed, in Awka, he said the building collapsed due to heavy downpour this morning.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had visited the scene of the collapsed three-storey building located at No. 22 Nkisi Aroli street, Onitsha belonging to one Chukwuma Njeka.

“The building collapsed today 11/9/2019 at about 8:00am due to heavy downpour. No casualty recorded and value of property damaged is yet to be ascertained. Scene was cordoned off by the Police to prevent looters from taking advantage and to clear the rubrics,” he stated.

In a related development, the CP equally visited the Onitsha custodial centre (formerly known as Onitsha prison), where the rear fence of the prison also collapsed today at about 6:30am following heavy downpour.

The CP ordered for immediate deployment of Police personnel to secure the area.

He said no casualty recorded and no inmates escaped due to the collapsed fence.

