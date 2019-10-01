Anambra: Sugarcane seller kills kinsman in Onitsha

ADVERTISEMENT

A sugarcane seller in Onitsha, Anambra state has allegedly stabbed his kinsman to death following a fight that ensued between both.

A witness told our reporter on Tuesday that one Jubrin Mohammed from Jigawa state allegedly stabbed and killed one Hamisu Ibrahim from same state during a fight along Onitsha – Enugu expressway yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, the state’s Police spokesman, Haruna Muhammed on Tuesday, said “on the 30/09/2019 at about 10am, there was a report at Awada Police Station that one Jubrin Mohammed ‘m’ aged 20yrs from Jigawa state, a sugarcane seller allegedly stabbed and killed one Hamisu Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 25yrs, also a sugarcane seller from same state during a fight along Onitsha-Enugu Express way, Onitsha.”

He stated that the state’s Police detectives attached to Awada Division have visited the scene of crime and arrested the suspect.

The PPRO also said that the victim was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, just as relatives of the deceased declined autopsy on religious ground.

He, however, said photograph of corpse was taken but the corpse has been released to the relatives, who requested it for burial according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, has ordered for the transfer of the case to the State CID for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App