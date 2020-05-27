Anambra slashes 2020 budget by N24.3bn

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State Government has reduced the state’s 2020 budget from N137.1 billion to N112.8 billion, representing a 16 percent cut from the initially approved Appropriation law.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mr Mark Okoye announced the budget reduction during a virtual session hosted by the Ministry of Economic Planning.

According to the commissioner, the revised total revenue indicates a drop of 29 per cent from the projected N158.6 billion to N112.8 billion, outlining factors that necessitated the review to include a fall in crude oil prices and low internal revenue.

The breakdown of the revised budget shows that recurrent expenditure will decline by 18.9 per cent from an initial N58.8 billion to N47.7 billion while total capital expenditure was reduced by 16.9 per cent from N78.4 billion to N65.1 billion.

The commissioner said the review became necessary in view of the raving impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the country.

However, he maintained that the budgetary provisions for critical sectors like health, water and sanitation were untouched to ensure that there would be a buffer to contain COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fall-out.

Okoye said that non-essential items in the budget were either reduced or stripped from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) capital expenditure budget, adding that the reductions on some non-essential approved budget lines were to position the state against post COVID-19 shocks on the back of declining government revenues and receipts.

He also hinted that some provisions had been made to provide cash transfers and livelihood support to the poor and vulnerable households in light of current economic realities, increase food security and safe functioning of food supply chains for all residents of the state.

