Anambra slashes 2020 budget by 16%

Anambra State Government has cut its 2020 budget from N137.1 billion to N112.8 billion, representing a 16 per cent reduction.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mr. Mark Okoye announced the budget review representing a reduction of about N24.3 billion, saying the revised total revenue would represent a drop of 29 per cent from the projected N158.6 billion to N112.8 billion.

In a virtual session hosted by the ministry of economic planning, with officials of the state budget team as well as representatives from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in attendance, he attributed the review to fall in crude oil prices and low internal revenue.

The breakdown shows that recurrent expenditure will decline by 18.9 percent from an initial N58.8 billion to N47.7 billion, while total capital expenditure had been reduced by 16.9 per cent from N78.4 billion to N65.1 billion.

He said the review became necessary in view of the raving coronavirus pandemic across the country and the world.

However, the budgetary allocation for critical sectors like health, water and sanitation were untouched to ensure that there would be a buffer to contain COVID-19 outbreaks and associated social distancing, he said.

Okoye however drew special attention to key underlying guidelines during the 2020 budget revision, stating that non-essential items in the budget have either been reduced or stripped from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) capital expenditure budget.

