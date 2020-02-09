Anambra SEMA alerts on heavy rains, flooding

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo, has alerted people living in flood-prone communities in the state to start prparing for the 2020 rainy season and its attendant flooding.

In a statement made available to Daily Trust in Awka yesterday, Odenigbo said reports from the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency in Abuja indicated that this year’s rainy season would likely commence in the Southsouth geopolitical zone from Fabuary 24, while it will start in Northern Nigeria from June 22.

He urged people of the state to immediately commence preparations to avert dire consequences, saying, “discretion is the better part of valour”.

He also noted that according to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, this year’s rainfall would be heavier than that of 2019.

Chief Odenigbo, who observed that the development may not be unconnected with global climate change, assured that SEMA and other relevant agencies of government, voluntary agencies and civil society groups would intervene to ameliorate the plight of persons and communities who might be affected.

He identified the main flood communities as those in Anambra East and West, Ogbaru, Ayamelum, Onitsha North and South, as well as parts of Awka North, Idemili South, Ihiala and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas.

He said his agency would soon embark on early warning visits to sensitise residents of flood prone areas and advised those living in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and suburbs to take measures to curtail flash floods.

