Anambra rep gifts cars, rice, fund to constituents for massive vote support

Lawmaker representing Anambra East/West Federal Constituency at the green Chambers of the National Assembly , Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, has instituted N60.1 million transport schemes , presented 26 brand new vehicles and 900 bags of rice to some members of his constituency.

This comes barely six minths since he was sworn in as an honourable member representing the constituency.

The vehicles include 10 Serena cars and 16 mini-bus, popularly know as shuttle, which he presented to beneficiaries over the weekend in Otuacha stadium, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

According to him,the gesture was in appreciation of their massive support during the elections which saw him emerging victorious.

He also stated that it was to the first phase of his lawmaker’s Constituency Support Scheme,which would continue.

Obidigwe, who briefed journalists shortly after the presentation said the the 26 brand-new vehicles presented to his constituents in the first phase of the empowerment programme was designed to empower beneficiaries to start taxi business within urban areas

He said the beneficiaries of the first phase of the programme across constituency wards emerged through painstaking selections.

According him, the empowerment was a redemption of his electoral promise to make impact on the lives of members of his constituency, despite been a first timer in the House of Representative.

He also endowed N5million for Fisher sellers in the constituency to enable them have access to funds to do their fish business.

According to him,about 100 people would be given N50.000 each to improve on their businesses.

He said that he was committed to making people feel happy,as leadership was about making positive impacts on the lives of the people, saying the programme was a way of his giving back to his constituents and connecting with them at any giving time.

“What I am doing today is what I have always done to make the people of this constituency happy in respective of political affiliation, even before I was elected as a Federal lawmaker.

“So, I am happy seeing how happy the beneficiaries are feeling the impact of democracy under my watch,” he added.

The lawmaker said he would continue to serve the people to justify the mandate given to him to represent them in Abuja.

He advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the vehicles for the upliftment of their lives and those of their family members.

He equally appeal to those who missed out in the programme to exercise patience as they could still benefit from his subsequent ones.

Obidigwe used the occassion to enjoin his supporters to be faithful to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as the party was committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to not only in Anambra state but to the entire South east geopolitical zone.

On the forthcoming 2021 governorship election in the state, the lawmaker urged members of the party to begin mobilization ahead of time.

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Nnamdi Okeli, thanked the lawmaker for the vehicle, saying the lawmaker had demonstrated true leadership with his kind gesture.

“I thank him for this demonstration of service to the people and I pray God should continue to guide him to do more,” he said.

A community leader, Chief Alex Onunkwue, described the representation of Hon. Obidigwe, as the best so far since the inception of democracy and urged the lawmaker to continue with the good work.

“I want to commend Hon. Obidigwe for this great initiative and I want to express my appreciation and assure him that the people of Anambra East/West constituency are behind him,” he said

He also urged those who did not benefit at the programme not to feel bad as the lawmaker had promised to reach out to more people in subsequent outing.

