Anambra ranks high in domestic violence – NPC

Anambra State has been ranked among the states with higher percentage of spousal violence in the country.

This was contained in a report of the 2018 Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) by National Population Commission (NPC) during the Anambra State Dissemination and Official Launch of its report in awka, Anambra state capital on Friday.

The report indicated that 53 percent of married women in the state have experience one form of spousal violence or the others from their husbands.

The report also indicated that 96 percent of Anambra married women are allowed to make discussions in their various homes and families.

Anambra state is just one percent less than Ebonyi state with 54 percent in ranking of spousal violence in the country.

Also the report indicated that two percent of men and two percent of women ages, 15 and above have difficulties or cannot function in at least one domain of disability such as seeing, hearing,communicating, remembering and concentrating.

It further stated that about nine percent of women and 10 percent of men have some difficulties in at-least one domain.

According to report, about 20 percent of children have sickle cell trait and that overall sickle cell disease in Nigeria in children between ages of six to 65 months was at 1.3 prevalence.

Presenting the report, the chairman of NPC Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin represented by the Honorable Federal Commissioner representing Anambra state in NPC Mr. Chidi Ezeoke said the Survey was designed to provide data for monitoring of population and health situation in Nigeria.

