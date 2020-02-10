Anambra police rescue 14-year-old girl from kidnappers

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State Police Command have rescued an abducted 14-year-old girl held in captivity for 27 days in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Three Suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction.

Daily Trust gathered that the girl was kidnapped on the 12/1/2020 in Onitsha and taken to an undisclosed location where she was serially raped by her captors.

According to a statement issued by command image maker, SP Haruna Mohammed and made available to news men in Awka, Anambra on Monday, the suspects include Onyemechi Aniobi, 23, Elochukwu Okudo, 25, and Miss. Pauline Elechi, 24, respectively.

According to Mohammed, on the 8/2/2020 at about 5:30pm, the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) trailed and arrested the suspects at their hideout in Ogidi.

He however said that, on the 30/1/2020, the syndicate contacted the victim’s mother through SMS and demanded for ransom of N10,000,000, which was later reduced downward after much pleading by the mother.

The police image maker, said that the suspects equally sent a First Bank account number 3120904371 belonging to one John Blessing to the victim’s parent to pay the ransom.

He said the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

He further added that the case was still under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court .

