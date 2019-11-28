Anambra police recover corpse of tricylist from shallow grave

ADVERTISEMENT

*Arrest alleged killer

Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Chizoba Nwoye , for allegedly kidnapping, and subsequent killing of a tricycle rider, Dumebi Oforkansi whose corpse was discovered in shallow grave.

According to the spokesman of the command ,SP Haruna Mohammed in a statement that was made available to Daily Trust in Awka, Anambra state on Wednesday night, said the police arrested the suspect and recovered the corpse of the deceased buried in a shallow grave.

According to him, the Police have declared the accomplices in the alleged crime wanted.

He said, on the 2/10/2019, a Keke rider one Dumebi Oforkansi ‘m’ aged 25 years of Ubarunisionye village, Nando in Anambra East Local Government Area was kidnapped by unknown persons and taken away along with his tricycle (Keke)while operating it for commercial purpose.

According to him, following the intelligence report, Police operatives attached to the Command State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) swung into action and arrested one Chizoba Nwoye ‘m’ aged 29 years of Achalla-agu village, Nteje in Oyi LGA of the state, who confessed that himself and one Ezennia Nweke ‘m’ alias ‘ABADA” aged about 25 years of Achalla-Agu allegedly conspired and killed the victim, buried the corpse inside the bush along Achalla-agu Nando road and made away with his keke.

He said “Consequently , suspect has led a team of Police detectives to the scene where the victim was buried in a shallow grave and his decomposing body was exhumed, certified by a medical doctor in the presence of the deceased parents who equally identified the clothes he wore”

He also stated that the body has been photographed and released to the deceased father for proper burial.

The police spokesman also stated that the snatched tricycle has been recovered from one Anthony Charles alias ‘Walter’ ‘m’ aged 27 years from Ebonyi State.

However, the principal accomplice one Ezennia Nweke alias (Abada) ‘m’ aged about 25 years of Achalla-agu,Nteje in Oyi LGA who allegedly conspired with Chizoba Nwoye to perpetrate the dastardly act is still on the run in order to evade arrest and has been declared wanted by the Police.

He said the case is still under investigation after which both the murder suspects and the receiver of the stolen tricycle would be charged to court.

