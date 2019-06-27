Anambra: Police burst criminal hideouts, arrest 53 suspected cultists

ADVERTISEMENT

In its efforts to reduce crime rate, Anambra State Police Command has raided some criminal hideouts in the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson on Thursday in Awka, Haruna Mohammed disclosed that 53 suspected cultists were arrested.

According to Mohammed, the development was as results of the command’s determination to sustain the ongoing manhunt for secret cults.

He added that cult activities had become a major problem in the state.

Mohammed further said the operation was carried out by police operatives attached to the command’s ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in conjunction with Special Anti-Cult Unit.

“At Abba/Abagana axis, 15 suspected cultists were arrested; at Ukwulu, six suspected cultists were arrested; at Oko/Amaokpola/Awgbu axis eight suspected cultists were arrested.”he added.

According to him, 24 of the suspects were arrested at Nteje, Ogidi, Amawbia, Urum and Ihiala areas of the state on different dates.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects, he said include four axes, three cutlasses, some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa and a substance suspected to be cocaine.

Out of the total arrests, he said 15 were screened out, nine were charged to court, while 29 were still undergoing investigation.

