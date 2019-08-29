Anambra: Police arrest three suspected car, phone snatchers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State Police Command have arrested three suspected car and phone snatchers in Aguata Local Government Area.

The suspects are Anyingor Arinze of Othuke of Asaba, Delta State; Chinedu Nweke of Mbekwe Estate, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State and Ebuka Christian Eziamaka of Ire village, Obosi in Idemili North LGA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Police spokesman, Haruna Muhammed, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested on August 26 by the Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with Police detectives attached to the Aguata Division following intelligence report.

Muhammed said Police recovered over 150 handsets, reasonably suspected to have been stolen from different victims.

According to Muhammed, the suspects were among the gang allegedly involved in series of armed robbery/carjacking in Anambra and Asaba axis including the snatching of one Toyota Corolla 2004 and Lexus 300 car on August 21 in Aguata.

“Exhibits recovered in their possession include one Gionee handset belonging to one of the victims whose vehicle was snatched.

“Others are handsets of different brands – all reasonably suspected to have been snatched from different victims,” he said.

He said their case is under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App